DS 'Milk' Squirting Game Demoed

Yesterday saw the release of To LOVEru, which follows he adventures of a high school boy and an alien girl named Lala who one days appears out in his home of nowhere buck naked. Besides the been-there-touched-that mini-games, the DS title also features a milk squirting mini-game. Players must squirt condensed milk on a strawberry Lala is holding.

That mini-game actually seems pretty challenging. Like, shooting the milk on the strawberry is not easy! Hit the jump for a demo clip. While it's mostly To LOVEru touching, the strawberry mini game is the last fifteen seconds or so. That, after the jump.


The player is so frustrated that he starts shooting milk everywhere or something.

