Duke 3D To Feature Video Sharing, Time Rewinding

The XBLA port of Duke Nukem 3D is to include some new features intended to spice up the classic run 'n' gun 'n' make-sexist-pun gameplay.

First up is the ability to record and share video clips of multiplayer games and share them with other players via Live. This is, frankly, genius - multiplayer was always Duke 3D's ace in the hole and the ability to record your friend's humiliation for posterity is an excellent idea.

Secondly — and slightly bafflingly — the single player elements of the game will incorporate a 'time rewinding' mechanic that we assume will be like that found in Prince Of Persia - Sands Of Time or perhaps Braid. Whether this is intended to make the game a bit easier or just to allow you to replay a particularly explody battle is unclear. It sounds a bit unnecessary, but perhaps it will all make sense when we actually see it.

Duke Nukem 3D to feature saved films and rewind feature [Xboxic]

