Duke Nukem 3D Out 'Sometime In September'

Duke Nukem 3D for Xbox LIVE Arcade dated! Well, roughly. Xbox rep Jason Ing tells game site Joysitq that the 3D Realms developed title has passed certification and will be released "sometime in September". The enhanced Duke Nukem 3D is being published by Microsoft and is a XBLA exclusive. Insert obligatory Duke Nukem catchphrase here.
