Duke Nukem 3D Rewind Feature Explained

In Friday's post about the Duke Nukem 3D XBLA port, we were pleased about the video sharing feature, but a bit puzzled over proposed 'time rewinding'. What, as Jerry Seinfeld will probably say if he becomes desperate for material, is up with that?

Turns out, both features are but two sides of the same coin. As you play the game in single or multi-player the game engine records everything you do. In multiplayer mode this translates to being able to create instant videos of your online antics that can be shared with fellow players for later gloating.

In single player mode you can create videos too, but you can also rewind through the recorded timeline and start playing again from any point - particularly useful for those pesky 'hidden lizard trooper' moments. Yes it is essentially cheating, but it does look like fun and will save you from the grind of play a little, save, play some more, save that some of the trickier single player levels could require.

