Duke Nukem XBLA: Coming Soon

Sure, most of you played Duke Nukem 3D when it first came out. Or have even played it since. But do you want to play it again? On an Xbox 360? Then know the following! The game will be coming "soon", 3D Realms confirming with Shacknews that the port's done, has passed Microsoft's stringent certification process and will be coming out soon.

Duke Nukem 3D XBLA Finished, Coming 'Soon'; Rewards Stripper Tipping, Stepping in Poop [Shacknews]