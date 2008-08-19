The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Duke Nukem XBLA Ready To Get Some

There is a new Duke Nukem Game! No, sorry, not that one!

While we continue the Duke Nukem Forever death watch, 3D Realms has confirmed that the reissued Duke Nukem 3D for XBLA is not only finished, but has passed MS certification and ripe for release..

The original PC game (released in 1996! Good grief, I'm old) looks incredibly dated now, but the gameplay is still quite fun — especially on multiplayer. There is something just so satisfying about shrinking your opponents and squishing them beneath your size 13 combat boots..

Check the link below for a list of XBLA achievements that popped up on Acheive360Points.com.

1. Piece of Cake - 25 Points
Complete "L.A. Meltdown" on any difficulty or in co-op.
2. Let's Rock - 25 Points
Complete "Lunar Apocalypse" on any difficulty or in co-op.
3. Come Get Some - 25 Points
Complete "Shrapnel City" on any difficulty or in co-op.
4. Game Over - 25 Points
Complete "The Birth" on any difficulty or in co-op.
5. Duke's Mighty Foot - 10 Points
Step on 40 enemies after using the Shrinker on them.
6. Looks Like Cleanup on Aisle 4 - 10 Points
Step in a pile of excrement.
7. Shake It Baby - 10 Points
Tip an exotic dancer.
8. Oomph, Uugh, Where is it? - 10 Points
Find 70 secret areas.
9. Alien Maggots are Gonna Pay - 10 Points
Finish the "Hollywood Holocaust" level in under 3 minutes.
10. Gonna Rip Em' a New One - 10 Points
Get 100 total kills in ranked Dukematch games (Online).
11. See You in Hell - 15 Points
Get 250 total kills in ranked Dukematch games (Online).
12. Hail to the King, Baby - 25 Points
Earn respect and get 500 total kills in ranked Dukematch games (Online).

