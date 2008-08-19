Duke Nukem XBLA Ready To Get Some

There is a new Duke Nukem Game! No, sorry, not that one!

While we continue the Duke Nukem Forever death watch, 3D Realms has confirmed that the reissued Duke Nukem 3D for XBLA is not only finished, but has passed MS certification and ripe for release..

The original PC game (released in 1996! Good grief, I'm old) looks incredibly dated now, but the gameplay is still quite fun — especially on multiplayer. There is something just so satisfying about shrinking your opponents and squishing them beneath your size 13 combat boots..

Check the link below for a list of XBLA achievements that popped up on Acheive360Points.com.

1. Piece of Cake - 25 Points

Complete "L.A. Meltdown" on any difficulty or in co-op.

2. Let's Rock - 25 Points

Complete "Lunar Apocalypse" on any difficulty or in co-op.

3. Come Get Some - 25 Points

Complete "Shrapnel City" on any difficulty or in co-op.

4. Game Over - 25 Points

Complete "The Birth" on any difficulty or in co-op.

5. Duke's Mighty Foot - 10 Points

Step on 40 enemies after using the Shrinker on them.

6. Looks Like Cleanup on Aisle 4 - 10 Points

Step in a pile of excrement.

7. Shake It Baby - 10 Points

Tip an exotic dancer.

8. Oomph, Uugh, Where is it? - 10 Points

Find 70 secret areas.

9. Alien Maggots are Gonna Pay - 10 Points

Finish the "Hollywood Holocaust" level in under 3 minutes.

10. Gonna Rip Em' a New One - 10 Points

Get 100 total kills in ranked Dukematch games (Online).

11. See You in Hell - 15 Points

Get 250 total kills in ranked Dukematch games (Online).

12. Hail to the King, Baby - 25 Points

Earn respect and get 500 total kills in ranked Dukematch games (Online).

