DVD Box Set Confirms Prison Break Game

An advertisement in the recently released season DVD box set for the Fox television series Prison Break confirms that there is indeed a game based on the show coming out in February for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Brash Entertainment, known for their movie adaptations like Jumper and Alvin and the Chipmunks, are working on the title. Kotaku first learned about the possibility of a Prison Break game during an interview last November with Robert Knepper, who plays T-Bag on the series.

"I don't think it's quite done, but I heard that on the wind last year that they were trying to do it", said Knepper. "You know the whole thing with an escape, they were working on a videogame where you plot your own escape from prison".

Brash plans Prison Break [Gamespot UK via Videogamer.com]