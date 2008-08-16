DVD Box Set Confirms Prison Break Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

An advertisement in the recently released season DVD box set for the Fox television series Prison Break confirms that there is indeed a game based on the show coming out in February for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Brash Entertainment, known for their movie adaptations like Jumper and Alvin and the Chipmunks, are working on the title. Kotaku first learned about the possibility of a Prison Break game during an interview last November with Robert Knepper, who plays T-Bag on the series.

"I don't think it's quite done, but I heard that on the wind last year that they were trying to do it", said Knepper. "You know the whole thing with an escape, they were working on a videogame where you plot your own escape from prison".

Brash plans Prison Break [Gamespot UK via Videogamer.com]

  • Armageddon Guest

    Interesting. Some peopple (and yes, i mean all of you brain dead suckers) really think Brash is a developement studio.
    Brash is a PUBLISHER, so they publish, they dont make the actual game.
    The quality of the game depends of the developement studio, and the cash spent for the developement, not to mention the dev time...
    So if they actually hired a good dev studio, gave them material and enough cash, it could be passable or something... Maybe even good.
    If the main character is not Scofield, it may have potential...

