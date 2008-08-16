Dynasty Warriors 6 Coming To PC, PS2

Aren't you supposed to release the game on earlier-generation consoles and *then* release it on the more powerful ones? KOEI gets things ass-backwards, but PlayStation 2 stalwarts won't mind as the company announces Dynasty Warriors 6 for the PS2 and PC, due out November 18th. While the PC version will be similar to the original release, the PS2 game will ship as a massive two-disc collection, which includes the full original release along with new "Musou" mode stories, new weapons, five new stages and ten new scenarios.
Long live the PlayStation 2!
DYNASTY WARRIORS®6 COMING TO PLAYSTATION®2 AND WINDOWS-BASED PC ON NOVEMBER 18, 2008
KOEI to introduce its Tactical Action mega-hit to more platforms along with never-before-seen content exclusive to the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system
Burlingame, CA — August 15, 2008 - KOEI, recognised worldwide as the premier brand of strategy and action games, today announced that the company is bringing its mega-hit Tactical Action game, DYNASTY WARRIORS®6 to PlayStation 2 and to Windows-based PC.
DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 will debut on PlayStation 2 as a massive two-disc collection action-packed with the full cast of playable characters and pulse-pounding scenarios of the original release, plus platform-exclusive content including never-before-seen "Musou" mode stories, incredible new weapons, five additional stages and 10 new scenarios.
DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 for PlayStation 2 will ship to retailers starting November 18, 2008, while the version for Windows-based PC will be available simultaneously and exclusively through digital download. The game is already in stores for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft.
About DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
Selling over 18 million units combined worldwide, KOEI's award-winning DYNASTY WARRIORS series and SAMURAI WARRIORS series of Tactical Action games have become a global phenomenon.
Based on the epic novel, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, the genre-defining DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 depicts the massive battles ignited by the fall of the Han Dynasty when three rebellious states moved to overthrow the Emperor of China.
DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 delivers the unparalleled exhilaration of single-handedly destroying thousands of soldiers on massive fields of combat. Utilizing spectacular fighting techniques motion-captured from some of today's leading stuntmen and stuntwomen in Asia, DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 immerses gamers in a truly cinematic kung-fu action adventure. The game's lightning-fast fighting, intuitive combat system and breathtaking environments create an unparalleled gaming experience that pushes the limits of Tactical Action.
Created by KOEI's Omega Force team, DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 is rated "T" (Teen - Violence) by the ESRB. DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 is for 1 to 2 players. Press can find assets (watermark-free) at gamespress.com. For additional information, visit www.koei.com/dw6.
DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 for Windows-based PC System Requirements
Minimum: Pentium® 4 1.6GHz, Windows XP/Vista, 512MB, 5GB or more of free space, 640×480 High Colour enabled, 3D Accelerator with Hardware T&L and Pixel Shading supporting 128MB or more of VRAM, DirectX 9.0c+, DirectX 9.0c+ compliant, 16-bit stereo with 44KHz playback supported by Windows XP/Vista, keyboard
Recommended: Intel® Core™2Duo 2.4GHz, Windows XP/Vista, 512MB, 5GB or more of free space, 1280×720 True Colour enabled, 16:9, 3D Accelerator with Hardware T&L and Pixel Shading supporting 128MB or more of VRAM, DirectX 9.0c+, DirectX 9.0c+, DirectX 9.0c+ compliant, 16-bit stereo with 44KHz playback supported by Windows XP/Vista, DirectX 9.0 compatible, 12-button gamepad
The following video cards have been tested and found compatible with the product.
ATI Radeon™: X1650, X1950, HD 2600, HD 3650
NVIDIA GeForce™: 7600, 7900, 8500, 8600, 9600
