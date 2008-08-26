E For All? More Like N For Nobody, Right?

Last year's E for All show kinda sucked. Then again, at least last year's E for All had some exhibitors. This year's show is looking like a complete dud, as with only six weeks to go before the thing kicks off the number of confirmed, big-name publishers stands at...two. EA and Microsoft. With Eidos still thinking about it. Those publishers not going include *deep breath* Activision, Capcom, Sony, 2K, Ubisoft, Midway, Atari, Sega, LucasArts, Sony Online, Square Enix, Codemasters and Gamecock. Just to name a "few". Maybe next year they can do the smart thing, call it a day and just roll it into E3, let the public in ala TGS and GC.

Most major game publishers bypassing 2008 E For All Expo [Big Download Blog]