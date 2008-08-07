E For All Sees Fatal1ty Is A Selling Point

The E for All Expo folks have just announced that professional E-sportsman Jonathan "Fatal1ty" Wendel will be returning to their 2nd Annual shindig as "the face" of the show. He'll be on hand during the show to sign autographs, conduct demonstrations, take on challengers, and maybe - just maybe - deliver one of his trademark sly smiles.

"There is no one else in the video game industry quite like Fatal1ty and we're thrilled he's returning to E for All," said Mary Dolaher, Chief Executive Officer of IDG World Expo, the leading producer of world-class tradeshows and events around the globe. "He'll bring much excitement and attention to the show and we're eager to see him interact with the fans, which is what he does best."

I had always assumed gaming was what he did best, but there you go. Are there actually people out there who would go to E for All specifically to meet this guy? I can understand going for the games, the camaraderie, the excitement, and perhaps the games again, but just to meet a guy with a number in his name that doesn't rap? I just don't see it.