EA Announces New Puzzle/Adventure DS Title

Action adventure game meets puzzle title. Today, EA announces new DS title Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure. The game features more than 30 levels that Henry explores as players complete puzzle combos and beat puzzle enemies to get power-ups. The platform and puzzle elements are seperated by the dual screens, and players must choose when to toggle between them. According to Robert Nashak, VP of EA Casual Studios:

We are excited to bring an indie-inspired new intellectual property to the EA Casual Entertainment Label with Henry Hatsworth that fuses together two styles of gameplay utilising the two Nintendo DS screens like never before. The innovative elements of the game have the potential to appeal to both Nintendo enthusiasts and more casual Nintendo DS players.

The game is slated for worldwide release early next year. Hit the jump for the full press release.

HenryHatsworth_Screen2.jpgHenryHatsworth_Screen1.jpg

