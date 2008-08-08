The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Does Smash Bros. Sports With B-Level Celebs

If you've ever wanted to pit Olympic skater Kristi Yamaguchi against country singer Keith Urban in an inner-tubing battle to the death, we have to ask — what the hell is the matter with you? We might ask the same question of the idea men at EA, who have announced, by way of MTV, Celebrity Sports Showdown, a collection of Wii Sports-like challenges for Nintendo's little white wonder. Featuring good natured events like skiing, dodgeball, badminton and even curling, big headed B and C-grade celebs will battle it out virtually on Wiis this holiday.

The cast includes semi-known faces from the pro sports and music world, with folks like Nelly Furtado and Reggie Bush, making for an odd mix.

MTV has first video of Celebrity Sports Showdown in action, should you ever want to see Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas wield a curling brush with Wii calibre graphics. It's sure to... impress? Stupify? It's sure to do something.

Fergie Takes On Nelly Furtado In Badminton, Dodgeball, Jet Racing In New Wii Sports Game [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles