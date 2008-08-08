EA Does Smash Bros. Sports With B-Level Celebs

If you've ever wanted to pit Olympic skater Kristi Yamaguchi against country singer Keith Urban in an inner-tubing battle to the death, we have to ask — what the hell is the matter with you? We might ask the same question of the idea men at EA, who have announced, by way of MTV, Celebrity Sports Showdown, a collection of Wii Sports-like challenges for Nintendo's little white wonder. Featuring good natured events like skiing, dodgeball, badminton and even curling, big headed B and C-grade celebs will battle it out virtually on Wiis this holiday.

The cast includes semi-known faces from the pro sports and music world, with folks like Nelly Furtado and Reggie Bush, making for an odd mix.

MTV has first video of Celebrity Sports Showdown in action, should you ever want to see Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas wield a curling brush with Wii calibre graphics. It's sure to... impress? Stupify? It's sure to do something.

