EA Releases New Need For Speed: Undercover Trailer



On rare occasions we are treated to a game trailer that aspires to be a movie trailer. When it comes to making a trailer like this I feel it's a very difficult thing to accomplish because even though games are becoming more cinematic, the fact still remains that what you are trying to convey will never leave game classification. That is where the line between film and game is drawn. However, this new Need For Speed: Undercover trailer almost convinces me that I need to go buy 2 boxes of chocolate covered raisins and head over to the multiplex. The game will feature live action story sequences which will include Balls of Fury star Maggie Q as your police contact. The game is slated to be released in North America November 18th.