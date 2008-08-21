The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Releases New Need For Speed: Undercover Trailer


On rare occasions we are treated to a game trailer that aspires to be a movie trailer. When it comes to making a trailer like this I feel it's a very difficult thing to accomplish because even though games are becoming more cinematic, the fact still remains that what you are trying to convey will never leave game classification. That is where the line between film and game is drawn. However, this new Need For Speed: Undercover trailer almost convinces me that I need to go buy 2 boxes of chocolate covered raisins and head over to the multiplex. The game will feature live action story sequences which will include Balls of Fury star Maggie Q as your police contact. The game is slated to be released in North America November 18th.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles