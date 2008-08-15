EA To Publish New IP Title From Epic

Electronic Arts has signed a deal with Epic Games to publish an as-yet untitled action game.

The game will be released for PC, PS3 & Xbox 360 and be developed by Epic's People Can Fly studio, based in Poland. For those of you wondering, People Can Fly were the folks behind Painkiller.

"Epic is excited to work with EA Partners to launch our next big IP on the global stage," said Mark Rein, vice president, Epic Games. "EA Partners gives independent developers like Epic the muscle of a global publisher like EA, along with the focus and flexibility of a smaller team committed to working with our individual needs."

Full details after the jump

EA SIGNS PUBLISHING DEAL WITH EPIC GAMES

EA Partners Team up with the Creators of the award-winning Gears of War and Unreal series

to Publish an All-New IP

Redwood City, Calif. - August 14, 2008 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) and Epic Games, Inc. today announced that they have signed a publishing agreement for an all-new action title for the PC, Xbox 360® video game system and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. The new intellectual property is currently in development by Epic's People Can Fly studio in Poland.

"Epic is excited to work with EA Partners to launch our next big IP on the global stage," said Mark Rein, vice president, Epic Games. "EA Partners gives independent developers like Epic the muscle of a global publisher like EA, along with the focus and flexibility of a smaller team committed to working with our individual needs."

"In the last year, EAP has become a powerhouse player in the publishing world with the best of breed developers signing on to leverage EA's studio-focused philosophy, global scale and publishing leadership," said Frank Gibeau, President of the EA Games Label. "Epic brings first class talent and technology to the development of this new title. We are very proud to have Epic join the growing roster of EA Partners."

"Epic is a legendary studio that is synonymous with quality and EA Partners jumped at the chance to team up with them on the launch of their next blockbuster IP," said David DeMartini, senior vice president and general manager, EA Partners. "EA Partners is committed to giving the world's best independent developers access to EA's global publishing resources, letting them focus on what they do best - making great games."

For more information about Epic Games, please visit www.epicgames.com

For more information about EA, please visit our press Web site at http://info.ea.com