EA Wants To Be The Biggest Sports Brand

Nike? Ha! Adidas? Whatever! EA's Peter Moore is rarin' to turn his company into a sporting brand that eclipses all. Says Moore:

EA has had an extremely successful sports brand for years, but we're evolving with new experiences targeting new consumers in our space... There's a hunger that fuels our teams to challenge to be the leading sports brand in the world... We need to knock down the barriers to those who find the learning curve of our games too steep, and find new areas in sports - and health and wellness — that our brand can truly make a difference.

Well, there ya go, Peter Moore lays out his plans for EA to conquer.

