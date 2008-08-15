EA's FIFA 09 Soundtrack Features Wales' Own Tom Jones

42 music artists. 21 countries. No, it's not some giant worldwide hunger relief concert, it's EA's official soundtrack for FIFA Soccer 09, and it has international flavour oozing from ever pore. How international are we talking? How about Spain's Macaco? Iceland's Jakobinarina? How about Wales' favourite son, Mr. Tom Jones, ladies and gentlemen?

Yes, he's Welsh. I didn't know either, but I suppose the folks in Wales keep that sort of thing pinned to their refrigerator. Ice box. Whatever. Of course Junkie XL had to remix "Feels Like Music" to make it a bit more palatable for the kids, but if that doesn't sit well with the Welsh they've also got Duffy's "Mercy" to help represent the land of...Welsh things. Hit the jump for the full soundtrack listing, and Go Wales!

EA'S FIFA Soccer 09 Soundtrack Scores on International Music Goals

Roster Features 42 Artists From 21 Countries, Debuts From Kasabian and Datarock, Exclusive Track From Tom Jones Remixed By Junkie XL

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today unveiled the complete music track listing for EA SPORTS™ FIFA Soccer 09, in stores world wide this October. In a game already being heralded for its revolutionary gameplay enhancements, the new FIFA Soccer 09 soundtrack features 42 songs from 21 nations across multiple genres to create an unprecedented global music event.

In what has become an annual tradition, FIFA Soccer 09 features a handpicked roster of Platinum acts and soon-to-break artists from around the world that defines the sound of the coming soccer season as it creates new international stars. This year's soundtrack includes debut tracks from Italian electro-funk artist Caesar Palace, UK rockers Kasabian, and Artwerk Music Group's international sensation Datarock, as well as exclusives from French hip-hop phenomenon Soprano and a new track by Tom Jones remixed by Junkie XL. The soundtrack is further highlighted by songs from Hot Chip, The Kooks, Foals, The Ting Tings and My Federation (UK); Radiopilot (Germany), Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley (Jamaica); The Kissaway Trail (Denmark); The Fratellis (Scotland); Gonzales (France); CSS and Curumin (Brazil); Duffy (Wales); Cut Copy and The Veronicas (Australia); and Sam Sparro, The Airbourne Toxic Event, MGMT and The Black Kids (USA).

"We have exceeded our annual challenge to create videogames' preeminent international soundtrack," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive of Music and Marketing at EA. "No other game has been as influential with regards to new music, and FIFA Soccer 09 truly raises the bar worldwide. We're excited that Brazilian fans of Curumin will hear Spain's The Pinker Tones and Norway's Datarock. We're proud that Canadians who love Chromeo will discover Ladytron from England and Junkie XL from Holland. We want fans throughout France, Mexico and Germany to find that their favourite new song is by Señor Flavio from Argentina, DJ Bitman from Chile or Jupiter One from New York. FIFA Soccer 09 will take music globalization to a whole new level."

The complete in-game soundtrack for FIFA Soccer '09 includes:

Artist Song Country Album

Caesar Palace 1ne Italy Dogs from V-Gas

Chromeo Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix) Canada Fancy Footwork: Deluxe Edition

CSS Jager Yoga Brazil Donkey

Curumin Magrela Brazil Japan Pop Show

Cut Copy Lights And Music Australia In Ghost Colours

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread) Jamaica

Datarock True Stories Norway

DJ Bitman Me Gustan Chile Latin Bitman

Duffy Mercy Wales Rockferry

Foals Olympic Airways England Antidotes

Gonzales Working Together (Boys Noize Remix) France Soft Power

Hot Chip Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix) England Made In The Dark

Jakobinarina I'm A Villain Iceland First Crusade

Junkie XL feat. Electrocute Mad Pursuit Holland Booming Back At You

Jupiter One Platform Moon USA Jupiter One

Kasabian Fast Fuse England

Ladytron Runaway England Velocifero

Lykke Li I'm Good I'm Gone Sweden Youth Novels

Macaco Movin' Spain

MGMT Kids USA Oracular Spectacular

My Federation What Gods Are These England Don't Wanna Die

Najwajean Drive Me Spain Till It Breaks

Plastilina Mosh Let U Know Mexico All U Need Is Mosh

Radiopilot Fahrrad Germany Fahrrad

Reverend And The Makers Open Your Window England The State Of Things

Sam Sparro Black & Gold USA Sam Sparro

Señor Flavio Lo Mejor Del Mundo Argentina Supersaund 2012

Soprano Victory France

The Airborne Toxic Event Gasoline USA The Airborne Toxic Event

The Black Kids I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix) USA I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You

The Bloody Beetroots Butter Italy

The Fratellis Tell Me A Lie Scotland Here We Stand

The Heavy That Kind Of Man England Great Vengeance And Furious Fire

The Kissaway Trail 61 Denmark The Kissaway Trail

The Kooks Always Where I Need To Be England Konk

The Pinker Tones The Whistling Song Spain Wild Animals

The Script The End Where I Begin Ireland The Script

The Ting Tings Keep Your Head England We Started Nothing

The Veronicas Untouched Australia Hook Me Up

The Whip Muzzle #1 England X Marks Destination

Tom Jones Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix) Wales

Ungdomskulen Modern Drummer Norway Cry-Baby

This year EA SPORTS™ is changing the way sports games are played online, enabling 20 individuals playing fixed positions to play a single game of FIFA Soccer 09 at the same time. Instead of thinking as an individual player, now the gamer has to think and play as a team in Be A Pro: 10 vs. 10 Online Team Play for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360®™ video game and entertainment system.

To learn more about FIFA Soccer 09 visit www.FIFA09.ea.com. For news, exclusive downloads, streaming music clips and more visit www.ea.com/eatrax/.

Developed in Burnaby, B.C., by EA Canada, FIFA Soccer 09 is localised into 18 languages and sold in 37 countries — it is the most popular franchise globally for EA SPORTS. FIFA Soccer 09 will be available for the PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360®™, Wii™, PC, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DS™, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system and mobile. It is rated "E" for everyone by ESRB and it has not yet been rated by PEGI.