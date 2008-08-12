EA's Wall Of Fame/Shame



Loads of you may hate EA now, but hey, once was a time when EA were fairly awesome. When they weren't called EA, or EA Games, or EA Sports, they were called Electronic Arts, and they had that cool 80's logo and put out Desert Strike and Road Rash and Skate or Die. You remember those times too? Time to wax nostalgic, as you get a shaky-cam tour of the "wall of fame" at EA HQ, showing practically every game they've ever put out, from the good times and the bad.

