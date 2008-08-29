ECA Expands Into Canada

In a move I would like to think was spurred on by my startling revelation about the giant ice spider threat yesterday, the Entertainment Consumers Association has announced that they ware opening up memberships to Canadian members. The consumer advocacy organisation, which already provides numerous opportunities and benefits to its U.S. members, will soon unveil plans targeted specifically towards consumers based north of the American arctic arachnid defence grid.

"With a thriving gaming community already present and growing in Canada, we are proud to extend the opportunities and benefits that our U.S. ECA members have been enjoying over the years," said Hal Halpin, president of the ECA. "Canada is an important area of growth for us and we are excited to welcome Canadian gamers who are interested in community and any issues that affect gamers."

Interested Canadians can head over to the official ECA website to sign up for membership. Good luck and god speed, brave neighbours to the north.

