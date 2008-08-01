echochrome Coming To PlayStation Home In Two Dimensions

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tatsuya Suzuki and Jun Fujiki, lead developers on the PSP and PlayStation 3 puzzler echochrome, announced that a 2D version of the game is coming to PlayStation Home at an unspecified date. Instead of tapping into the PS3's 4D capabilities, the Japan Studios team is going in the other direction, presumably adhering to their gameplay credo of "getting people to play with rules and laws".

According to a report from Develop, the two had little else to say about the next version of echochrome (obviously not pictured), focusing on the development of the first, 3D title. Yup, that's all we got. How about those Cubs?

2D Echochrome on the way for PlayStation Home [Develop]

