Eight Most Innovative Pinballs of All Time

In general, I'm not a big fan of lists. They're often either feeble attempts at traffic grabs or lazy journalism, or both. But Popular Mechanics' break down of the eight most innovative pinball machines of all time has some meat in it.

Found among this list of just eight machines is the advent of holographic play fields, the tilt mechanism, flippers, and player mods.

The full list includes Brokers Tip, Humpty Dumpty, Wizard, Hot Tip, Checkpoint, The Twilight Zone, Revenge From Mars and my personal favourite, The Addams Family.

Found among these games is not just a collection of new pinball technology, but a short history of the game that blends so well the mechanical with the virtual.

Top 8 Most Innovative Pinball Machines of All Time [Popular Mechanics]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

