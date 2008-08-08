Eight Most Innovative Pinballs of All Time

In general, I'm not a big fan of lists. They're often either feeble attempts at traffic grabs or lazy journalism, or both. But Popular Mechanics' break down of the eight most innovative pinball machines of all time has some meat in it.

Found among this list of just eight machines is the advent of holographic play fields, the tilt mechanism, flippers, and player mods.

The full list includes Brokers Tip, Humpty Dumpty, Wizard, Hot Tip, Checkpoint, The Twilight Zone, Revenge From Mars and my personal favourite, The Addams Family.

Found among these games is not just a collection of new pinball technology, but a short history of the game that blends so well the mechanical with the virtual.

