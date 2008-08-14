Electronic Arts Publishing Brutal Legend?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So we know that Double Fine's musical epic Brutal Legend is fine, because Tim Schafer told us so. We also know that it's not going to be published by Vivendi or by MTV. But who is going to put out this Jack Black anthem? According to at least one source the game's future publisher is none other than Electronic Arts.

Neither EA nor Double Fine would comment on the rumour, but it doesn't seem like that much of a stretch. After all Electronic Arts has been expanding their Partners division, landing top tier titles like Harmonix' Rock Band, Valve's Left 4 Dead and most recently id Software's Rage.

And who knows, if Electronic Arts Partners picks up Double Fine's Brutal Legend maybe they'll snatch up Ghostbusters The Video Game too.

