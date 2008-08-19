Electronic Arts, Take-Two Break It Off, But Not For Long

After months of wooing, of angry words and bitter arguments, Electronic Arts and Take-Two have finally decided to break it off and by break it off I mean that EA isn't going to reup their offer to buy Take-Two.... again. But wait, not so quick. Don't think for a second that means that the the two companies aren't still going to go at it in the break room when no ones around.

EA says they've decided to let their latest offer to buy up Take-Two lock stock and, well stock at $US 25.74 a share expire at midnight tonight, but only because they don't think they would have the time anymore to dress up their new acquisition and parade her around for the holidays. In exchange, Take-Two is promising to stop by Electronic Arts one of these days and show EA just how super awesome they are, but only if they don't tell anyone.

I expect one of them to get totally drunk come Christmas and spill all of the beans over a ham dinner.

EA Negotiating NDA to Obtain Limited Due Diligence Tender Offer to Expire Monday, August 18, 2008, on its Terms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Aug. 18, 2008—Electronic Arts Inc. ("EA") (NASDAQ:ERTS) today issued an update on its offer to acquire Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. ("Take-Two") (NASDAQ:TTWO).

On Friday August 15, John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer of EA, called Strauss Zelnick, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Take-Two, to discuss EA's offer to acquire Take-Two. Following discussions over the weekend between EA and Take-Two, EA accepted Take-Two's offer to provide a management presentation to EA containing non-public information. The letters between the parties are set forth below.

EA also announced that it will allow its tender offer for all of the currently outstanding shares of common stock (including the associated preferred stock purchase rights) of Take-Two to expire on Monday, August 18, 2008 at 11:59 p.m., New York City time.

As previously reported, the Federal Trade Commission is scheduled to complete its antitrust review of the proposed transaction by August 21. EA remains confident that antitrust issues will not prevent or delay a transaction.

Below is the text of the letter sent today by Mr. Riccitiello to Mr. Zelnick:

August 18, 2008

Mr. Strauss Zelnick

Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

622 Broadway

New York, NY 10012

Dear Strauss:

Thank you for taking my call on Friday and for your response letter

on August 17, 2008.

As discussed on Friday, given the passage of time, we have to

validate the assumptions used in the model to support our offer

price of $25.74 per share in cash. In addition, we no longer believe

we can integrate Take-Two ahead of the important holiday season.

Accordingly, we require due diligence to support a transaction and

are therefore letting the tender offer expire tonight. However, we

are pleased to accept your offer to review your management

presentation as outlined in your letter.

We continue to have great respect for Take-Two's creative teams and

products and are hopeful that we can work together to reach a

mutually agreed transaction.

Sincerely,

/s/ John Riccitiello

John Riccitiello

Chief Executive Officer

Below is the text of the letter sent yesterday by Mr. Zelnick to Mr. Riccitiello:

August 17, 2008

Mr. John S. Riccitiello

Chief Executive Officer

Electronic Arts Inc.

209 Redwood Shores Parkway

Redwood City, CA 94065

Dear John:

Thank you for your recent expression of interest for Electronic Arts

Inc. ("EA") to participate in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s

(the "Company") formal process to evaluate the Company's strategic

alternatives. As you know, we have been willing to have EA

participate in this process following the successful launch of GTA

IV, and we are happy to include EA now.

As I mentioned when we spoke on Friday, our process begins with an

in-depth management presentation. The Company has made significant

strides since EA first expressed interest in the Company and this

presentation includes material non-public information to which you

would not otherwise have access, including information relating to

our three year product release schedule and management's financial

projections. The presentation also includes information about the

underlying factors that have driven our strong operational and

financial performance. I believe our presentation will enable you to

understand better the value of our Company to EA.

Prior to the management presentation, we will only require EA to

enter into a confidentiality agreement. The agreement would be

limited to provisions required to comply with federal securities

laws and to ensure the Company's ability to protect the

confidentiality of the information shared with you. I can assure you

that this requirement is the same as or more favourable to EA than

that which we have employed with all other participants in the

process.

We understand that a number of months have passed since you first

expressed interest in the Company and, accordingly, we will act

quickly to assist you in moving through our process. Once we execute

a confidentiality agreement, we are prepared to schedule the

management presentation immediately.

With my best personal regards.

Sincerely,

/s/ Strauss Zelnick

Strauss Zelnick

Executive Chairman of the Board

EA's tender offer for all of the currently outstanding shares of common stock (including the associated preferred stock purchase rights) of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. ("Take-Two") (NASDAQ:TTWO) will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 18, 2008.

Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated is acting as the Dealer Manager for the tender offer, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Latham & Watkins are acting as legal counsel, and Georgeson Inc. is acting as Information Agent for the tender offer.

