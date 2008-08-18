Epic Has 'Defrauded Us, And Major Portion of Industry'

Once again proving that legal metabolism is slow, the Silicon Knights vs. Epic court battle slogs on. It's been a year since developer Silicon Knights filed suit against Epic, claiming that Epic had "failed to provide a working game engine". Silicon Knights went on to ditch the Unreal Engine 3 that it had licenced from Epic and finished Too Human with its own engine. Says Dyack:

Well the trial is proceeding, we feel really good about our claims, and we're hopeful that justice will be done. We all feel really strongly that they have defrauded us, and a major portion of the industry.

The Unreal Engine is still the industry's most popular third party engine.

