The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Epic Has 'Defrauded Us, And Major Portion of Industry'

Once again proving that legal metabolism is slow, the Silicon Knights vs. Epic court battle slogs on. It's been a year since developer Silicon Knights filed suit against Epic, claiming that Epic had "failed to provide a working game engine". Silicon Knights went on to ditch the Unreal Engine 3 that it had licenced from Epic and finished Too Human with its own engine. Says Dyack:

Well the trial is proceeding, we feel really good about our claims, and we're hopeful that justice will be done. We all feel really strongly that they have defrauded us, and a major portion of the industry.

The Unreal Engine is still the industry's most popular third party engine.

SK v Epic: 'Justice will be done' says Dyack [Develop]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles