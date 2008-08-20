ESA Snags Former RIAA Exec As New Counsel, Stiffer Enforcement Coming?

Kenneth Doroshow, former executive at the Recording Industry Association of America and senior counsel to the United States Department of Justice, has been named the Entertainment Software Association's new General Counsel, the association announced today.

Doroshow, who start his new position at the ESA in September, replacing Gail Markels who was let go when the ESA's New York office was shuttered in March.

"The ESA continues to attract and recruit the brightest individuals. Ken has remarkable expertise in the protection of intellectual property and an excellent understanding of the increasingly connected, dynamic, and innovative entertainment environment we live in," said Michael D. Gallagher, CEO of the ESA, which represents U.S. computer and video game publishers. "The computer and video game industry will be well-protected with Ken's guidance and I know he will help facilitate our growth to even greater heights."

One can't help but wonder if Doroshow's appointment, the announcement of which comes on the heels of some pretty draconian piracy enforcement in the UK, could signal a change in the approach the world's software associations, including the Entertainment Software Association, is taking in their anti-piracy efforts.