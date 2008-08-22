ESPN Bringing Major League Baseball to Xbox Live

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Baseball..baseball.. that's the one that's like Rounders, but with more spitting, yes?

Whatever it is, ESPN has just won the rights to take its baseball 'content' and pump it out through new distribution channels. As well as the ESPN website and the obligatory voguish handhelds via the iTunes store, the sports network will also be bringing baseball footage to Xbox Live.

ESPN will be simulcasting Sunday/Monday/Wednesday Night Baseballl and special events as well as selected show footage and game highlights. The network is also committed to developing interactive services based around its baseball content.

