Eternity's Child Creator Calls It Quits

Eternity's Child creator Luc Bernard is leaving the video game business. In a post on his official blog, Bernard explains that the stress involved "kind of made me ill and become a alcoholic", and so following chapters 2 & 3 of EC for the PC and the WiiWare version, he will continue his work in graphic novel form instead. The video game industry has proven too harsh a mistress.

I thought the videogame industry was different, but no it's actually harder and worse than any other one, I still wonder why people hate Dennis Dylack for no reason and Uwe Boll, I don't think if people realise the psychological things it can do to people. People love to hate for no reason, and well I've got enough problems in my personal life to do another game after Eternity's Child.

While I like Luc personally and would be first in line for a graphic novel filled with his artwork and ideas, he is kind of coming across like a fourteen-year-old girl on Livejournal here. Guessing it's an artist thing. You don't need to leave, Luc. You need to be an art guy with a decent programming team behind you. Buck up, little soldier!

