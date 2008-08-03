The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Eternity's Child Now Available for Steam


About two months back we posted some impressions of Luc Bernard's Eternity's Child, the indie-game, stylised-2D platformer coming to PC and the Wii. Well, it's out for PC now, via Steam, and you can have it for $4.99 if you're so inclined. You get a level editor and some exclusive levels in the PC version. Above is the trailer.

There's no word yet on the official site for either Eternity's Child or Alten8, which is handling the port, on when it will arrive for Wii. When it does it'll have exclusive levels and four-player co-op mode. If you appreciate indie games, it'd probably be a nice gesture to crowbar the five bucks out of your account and support this one.

Eternity's Child on Steam [Steam, thanks reader Cpt_bongwater]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles