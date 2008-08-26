Every Rock Band 2 Song Rated For Difficulty

Some Rock Band 2 songs will be easy. Some will be tough. Some will be freakin' impossible. So let's find out which is which, eh? Harmonix have released a comprehensive list ranking each song from easiest to hardest across five categories: vocals, guitars, bass, drums and an overall band ranking. The hardest guitar song? Judas Priest's "Painkiller". Hardest drums song? Dream Theater's "Panic Attack"? Best song I never realised was even in the game? Mastodon's "Colony of Birchmen". Nobody tells me anything anymore.
