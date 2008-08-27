There were tons of people running to get into Games Convention in Leipzig, no literally, tons of em'. Right as they opened the doors hoards of people stampeded through the halls hoping to be the first to get hands on time with the exhibits. James Bonti, Associate Producer for Activision Blizzard took this video footage and was nearly trampled himself. You can also see Crash Bandicoot leading the pack. For your courage, we salute you!
Everybody Do the Leipzig Rush!
