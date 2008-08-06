EVO Fighting Game Finals This Weekend!

It's that time of the year again! That's right, it's EVO time. This weekend the Evolution 2008 fighter tourney finals will be held at the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas. That's right, Vega$, baby! Check out the trailer above and commend it on its new use of Hamasaki Ayumi. Registration still seems open; Evo link below.
EVO2k [Official Site]
