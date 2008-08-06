Examining the Penny Arcade Expo Show Floor

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

pax_plan.jpg As I started my prep work for coverage of this year's Penny Arcade Expo I pulled up a copy of this year's show floor: Pretty impressive stuff.

It looks like nearly 80 companies will be showing at this year's show. The list ranges from such heavy weights as Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Sony, Nintendo, Activision, Ubisoft and Microsoft to developers like Rockstar, Bungie and Turbine.

Is it just me or does this look like a much more impressive show floor than E3? Of course, the big difference is that I can't imagine there will be any major publisher or developer announcements coming out of PAX. That doesn't mean we won't get a chance to go hands on with a lot of games and perhaps even needle some news out of the reps on hand.

Either way, looks like it's going to be a really good show this time around.

