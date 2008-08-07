Ex-Nintendo Exec Talks 'Thin Line Between Gimmick And Great Gameplay'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

David Gosen used to be the head of Nintendo Europe. He is not anymore. He is now Microsoft's VP of Strategic Marketing and LIVE for the Continent. He has this to say about his former employer, Nintendo and upcoming Xbox 360 title Lips:

I think it's really important that you don't underestimate the knowledge base of the consumer. What Nintendo have done with the Wii is truly fantastic — there is no question about it. But I think sometimes there is a thin line between gimmick and great gameplay. We've seen some research that says 60 per cent of people who bought a Wii Fit play it once and don't play it again. So we have to get the balance right, because what we are doing is bringing new consumers into the market for the first time in their lives they are playing games sometimes — and we have to treat them with respect.

Seems like a perfectly reasonable thing to say! Here's that 60 percent poll Gosen is talking about, which we first broke from Japanese news site IT Media. (Note: David Gosen left Nintendo back in 2004. You know, back before they printed money.)

Q&A: David Gosen, Xbox [Develop via CVG][Pic]

