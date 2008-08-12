Ex-SCEE Boss Says Sony, Nintendo To Win Console War In Dead Heat

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Former Sony Computer Entertainment Europe bossman Chris Deering is back from the future. The ex-SCEE and current Edinburgh Interactive Festival chairman has declared the winner of the current hardware wars, bravely going on record at the the Edinburgh Interactive Festival to pick both Sony and Nintendo as co-winners of the bloody battle.

Predicting a worldwide install base of a half billion hardware units by 2011 and using the combined powers of math, analysis and good ol' fashion "can do" attitude, Deering puts the Wii in first place on the current gen console side, at 80 million strong. Just behind that by 10 million? The PlayStation 3. With all hardware accounted for from the two camps — Wii, DS, PS3, PS2, PSP — they'll both tie for first

Yes, poor Microsoft will be twiddling it's thumbs in third, if Deering's predictions — really a mutation of Screen Digest and IDG's predictions — pan out. The Redmond giant will sell just half of what Nintendo's Wii will, with the Xbox 360 already half-way to its expected total tally of 40 million.

