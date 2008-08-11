We know, Dead Rising on Wii looks different, but it's going to play different too. It's got waggle! And not just any waggle: Capcom are bringing Resident Evil 4's waggle to 2006's zombie mall simulator. Gun combat will work exactly the same, with pointing of the Wii Remote for aiming and a shake of the nunchuk for a reload. More shaking is required if you're grabbed by a zombie, however, because you'll have to shake as if your very life depended on it to get out of it. The shaking motif continues with melee weapon use: you can shake the bat while swinging to build up some extra charge. Aside from that, you can shake to shake, and shake twice if you want to shake and bake.
Extent Of Dead Rising Wii's Waggle Explained
