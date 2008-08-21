EyePet Brings Virtual Monchichis To PlayStation 3

Sony's Games Convention press conference saw the announcement of one brand new and rather interesting title, one that takes advantage of the PlayStation Eye in impressive new ways. EyePet, a virtual pet game for the PlayStation 3, lets players customise and interact with the "simian-like" titular beast, a furry digital companion that responds to user commands via the camera accessory.

EyePet takes advantage of technology we've seen previously in PS3 demos, allowing users to draw and scan in objects that the in-game creature will play with. The EyePet is said to remember objects it is shown and modify its behaviour for objects that it is unfamiliar with.

Announced only for PAL markets so far, EyePet is said to ship in late 2009, giving us ample time to learn more about it.