EyePet Brings Virtual Monchichis To PlayStation 3

Sony's Games Convention press conference saw the announcement of one brand new and rather interesting title, one that takes advantage of the PlayStation Eye in impressive new ways. EyePet, a virtual pet game for the PlayStation 3, lets players customise and interact with the "simian-like" titular beast, a furry digital companion that responds to user commands via the camera accessory.
EyePet takes advantage of technology we've seen previously in PS3 demos, allowing users to draw and scan in objects that the in-game creature will play with. The EyePet is said to remember objects it is shown and modify its behaviour for objects that it is unfamiliar with.
Announced only for PAL markets so far, EyePet is said to ship in late 2009, giving us ample time to learn more about it.
What makes a pet real? Introducing EyePet, the virtual pet that follows your every movement and command...
Leipzig Games Convention, 20th August 2008: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) introduced the availability of EyePet for PAL region. It won't make a mess on the floor or claw at the curtains - EyePet is the ultimate pet for modern living. Forget the hamsters and guinea pigs and get the perfect first pet for kids and adults alike. Developed by SCEE, EyePet is the responsive virtual pet who reacts to your every move and brings entertainment and fun for the whole family; plus it's pretty cute as well.
EyePet comes with an impressive array of abilities all made possible by PLAYSTATION®Eye, the next-generation camera for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™). A loveable, simian-like pet, EyePet lives in an on-screen picture of your sitting room as captured second by second on PLAYSTATION Eye. Working in 'Augmented Reality', EyePet is fully aware of people in the room and will interact with you and your environment. Place an object in front of the camera that EyePet hasn't seen before and it'll know exactly what to do with it, give it something new and it'll examine it thoroughly. Tickle it by waving your fingers in front of the camera: it laughs, poke it: it jumps, roll it a ball: EyePet chases around the screen after it.
An incredibly lifelike little critter, EyePet gives you all the lovable benefits and interaction of a real-life pet without tearing up your sofa or making a mess on the rug. Kids and adults alike will love to customise, dress it and watch its facial expressions that range from the sweet to the cheeky to the hilarious. It's all made possible by the power of PS3 which has enabled EyePet's developers to achieve incredible graphics and animation in its facial reactions, lifelike fur and incredibly intelligent interaction with you, your environment and anything you choose to place in front of it.
EyePet will be available in late 2009, so prepare to bring a furry ball of mischief into your home and a new friend into your life.
