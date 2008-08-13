Fable 2: Pub Games Now On AU XBLA, Collector's Edition Details

Fable 2 was classifed just two days ago, while the XBLA-bound Pub Games has been sitting in the database since mid-last month. So it's no surprise Microsoft has fired out a press release today declaring that Pub Games is now out on Xbox Live Arcade and the contents of the Collector's Edition.

According to the release, Pub Games is 800 MS points, or free it you preorder the game from a "participating retailer" (listed after the jump). Pub Games comes with the following "casino-styled" diversions:

Keystone: A combination of Craps and Roulette Spinnerbox: An updated take on slot machines Fortune's Tower: A "press your luck" style of game

These should keep you occupied for two minutes or eternity, depending on how big a gambler you are. As for the CE, it's packed with a number of goodies, including bonus in-game content (a dungeon and a weapon no less), five "Fate" cards and a figurine. This will set you back $119.95, while the normal game is $99.95. October 23 is given as a local launch date.

Full press release after the jump!