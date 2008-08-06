Failed California Game Law Costs State $US 282K

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Entertainment Software Association would like to remind the citizens of the United States that letting their politicians run around pursuing unconstitutional video game laws is a very costly affair. Just as they did with Minnesota, Illinois, and Michigan before, the ESA has issued a press release detailing just how much California's failed game law is costing the taxpayers. $US 282,794 to be exact, and as the ESA points out, this is at a time when CA is facing a $US 15 million billion budget gap, firing 10,000 state employees and seeking to cut wages for the rest.

The California game law was terminated in federal court last year. The state, never the brightest of the bunch, is currently pursuing an appeal.

