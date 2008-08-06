Fallout 3 AU Edits: You Won't Hear About Them From Bethesda, Red Ant

Well, we've hit a bit of a brick wall for now. After repeated attempts to get anything from distributor Red Ant, and an expanded "no comment" from Bethesda, it's unlikely we'll know what the exact differences are between our version of Fallout 3 and the original. Well, that is until the OFLC report is leaked.
According to Bethesda's PR dude Pete Hines, the developer does not "publically discuss" the classification of any of its games, which is understandable, if unfortunate. As for Red Ant, it's like there's no one home. Anything Fallout 3-related is flat out ignored. Not the most professional approach, but hey, what can you do?
So begins the mass confusion over what the difference is, as we had with GTA4.
To save myself a lot of wasted time wading through forum threads of rubbish and misinformation i'm just going to import regardless, safe in the knowledge that it's now even less likely it'll get confiscated by customs what with all the legit copies flying around.
Is there a voice for the retailers in Australia? Because if i were them i'd be worried about more and more regular joes like me importing by default because of this classification system.