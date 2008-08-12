Fallout 3 AU: Incentive And Reward For Drug Use Removed

Fallout 3 edited and set for a local release. It was only a matter of time. But what exactly can we expect from this altered version? Hopefully we'll have an answer for you soon. For the time being, all I have is comment from an OFLC spokesperson.

As expected, the main changes were to the portrayal of drug use in the game. According to the OFLC, the incentives and rewards for their use have been "removed". I don't want to cause alarm, but this doesn't sound like a simple cosmetic change (such as a rename of morphine). I mean, the "reward" for using morphine is the ability to ignore the detrimental effects of pain on the player. I can't see why you'd use morphine if this was taken away.

Anyway, I'm just speculating now. I should have the board report later this afternoon, so be sure to watch this space for more details.

