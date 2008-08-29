The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fallout 3 Goes Public at PAX

We already knew that Bethesda was going to be at Penny Arcade Expo this week, but we weren't sure what exactly they were going to be up to.

Turns out that PAX will be the first chance the public will have to play Fallout 3. Now keep in mind that there is expected to be more than 50,000 at the show, so if you want some hands on time with what many consider to be the game of the year you better get there early and be prepared to wait.

Bethesda says they will have six kiosks setup in their booth for people to play on and a number of developers will be on hand to talk to folks. The booth will also include what we're told is a pretty sweet Fallout 3-themed Airstreme and the folks will be handing out Vault Dweller Survival Guides.

On Saturday Bethesda will be showing off a conducting a rather lengthy Fallout 3 demo in the Main Theatre at 2:30 p.m. Finally, on Saturday night Bethesda is sponsoring a Post-Apocalyptic Movie Night at 9 p.m. in the Raven Theatre. The movies shown there will be the ones voted on by the Penny Arcade fans. Currently it's looking like 12 Monkeys and The Road Warrior are in the lead.

