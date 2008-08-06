Fallout 3 Is So Better Than Oblivion, Say Bethesda

Having made both Oblivion and Fallout 3, when asked which of the two was the better game, you'd think Bethesda would remain a little impartial, no? Keep thigs civil, keep things amicable between the two franchises? Nope. Speaking in London last week, Bethesda's Peter Hines went on record saying Fallout 3 > Oblivion.

I have no doubts in my mind that, at its core and for everything that it provides that Fallout is a better game than Oblivion was. For sure...I don't have any doubts that on the whole, and I think this is a belief universally shared on the team that Fallout is a better game.

Better than one of the best games of all time? Oh Bethesda, you sure know how to set a man's heart aflutter.

Bethesda: 'Fallout is a better game than Oblivion' [Videogamer]