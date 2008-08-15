Fallout 3 Vault Boy Puppets!!!

Trumpcard's Two Cents says they've found a promotional company that appears to be gearing up to start producing Vault Boy puppets. Perhaps these cute Fallout 3 guys are an offshoot of Penny Arcade's Vault 77 comic. Either way, I just want me a Vault Boy to yell at.
Breaking News Fallout 3 Puppets [Tumpcard's Two Cents]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink