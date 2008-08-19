The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Famitsu Apologises For Last Remnant PS3 Date Flub

Upcoming Square Enix The Last Remnant is coming to the Xbox 360 on November 20th. After launching first on Microsoft's game console, it'll be released on the PS3 and for PCs — those dates are TBA. Well, they were. Seems that in a recent Famitsu PS3, the magazine announced the PS3 version as November 20th as well. Hey, that's the same day as the Xbox 360 release!

A goof apparently, as Famitsu is running a correction, stating that the release date should read "TBA". Famitsu also adds: "To our readers and all concerned parties, we deeply apologise for any trouble this may have caused. We hope you accept our apology and correction".

ムック･ファミ通PS3 Vol.XIII掲載　PS3版『ラスト レムナント』発売日の御詫びと訂正 [Famitsu via my game news flash]

