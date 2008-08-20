The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Far Cry 2 Map Editor Looks Absolutely Amazing


If you're not interested in Far Cry 2 yet, you may well be after this. Ignore the Irish chap and his corny sales pitch and just focus on trying to remember the last FPS you played on a console (this is the 360 version) that let you build complex, detailed maps as though you were playing Advance Wars.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles