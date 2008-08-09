Far Cry 2 PC Specs Revealed

Ubisoft just unleashed the Far Cry 2 requirements for the PC version of the open-world shooter and the minimum requirements actually aren't that bad. The recommended requirements? Don't ask, I'm still trying to get over the realisation that my one-year old computer is now officially out-dated.
Minimum requirements
CPU: Pentium 4 3.2 Ghz, Pentium D 2.66 Ghz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better
RAM: 1 GB
Video card: NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better, Shader Model 3 required, 256 Mb of graphic memory
Media reader: DVD-ROM
Hard drive space: ~12 Gig or HD space. (tbd)
Recommended
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo Family, AMD 64 X2 5200+, AMD Phenom or better
RAM: 2 GB
Video card: NVidia 8600 GTS or better, ATI X1900 or better, 512 Mb of graphic memory
Sound: 5.1 sound card recommended
Supported Video cards:
NVidia 6800, NVidia 7000 series, 8000 series, 9000 series, 200 series. 8800M and 8700M supported for laptops. ATI X1650 - 1950 series , HD2000 series , HD3000 series , HD4000 series .
Who here has the PC muscle-power to run Far Cry 2 at full optimisation? I'm just shy with an AMD Athlon Dual Core 4600+ processor.
