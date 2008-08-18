Far Cry 2 Trailer: PC Gaming

Here's the "Jackal" trailer for Far Cry 2, set in Africa. All I can say is, thank God they're shooting at white people.
Far Cry 2 — Exclusive Jackal Trailer [GameTrailers]
Here's the "Jackal" trailer for Far Cry 2, set in Africa. All I can say is, thank God they're shooting at white people.
Far Cry 2 — Exclusive Jackal Trailer [GameTrailers]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink