Fat Princess Brouhaha on Fox News

That Fat Princess controversy is hitting mainstream news, apparently. Fox News has taken note, too. Its chatty Fox & Friends did some short commentary on it. Insights include:
"She just happens to be. She's a fat princess. It happens".
"She can have cake, but not Carl's Jr. Back away from the fastfood princess".
Thanks DavidXSee for the tip!
I really don't understand the fuss. I mean, sure she's fat. But would it make much difference if it were fat prince rather then princess? No. Probably not. I think girls should be happy that there's an imperfect female in the games industry. I mean do we really want to see another girl with massive tits and an impossible body?
I know who I'd rather cosplay. I better eat some cake so I can next year