The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fat Princess Brouhaha on Fox News

That Fat Princess controversy is hitting mainstream news, apparently. Fox News has taken note, too. Its chatty Fox & Friends did some short commentary on it. Insights include:

"She just happens to be. She's a fat princess. It happens".

"She can have cake, but not Carl's Jr. Back away from the fastfood princess".

Thanks DavidXSee for the tip!

Comments

  • luckydog Guest

    I really don't understand the fuss. I mean, sure she's fat. But would it make much difference if it were fat prince rather then princess? No. Probably not. I think girls should be happy that there's an imperfect female in the games industry. I mean do we really want to see another girl with massive tits and an impossible body?
    I know who I'd rather cosplay. I better eat some cake so I can next year

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles