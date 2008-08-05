Fatal1ty: Pro Gamers Are Like Rock N Roll Stars

In a breathless Christian Science Monitor article about pro-gaming (no doubt inspired by the proximity of the World Cyber Games to the Olympics), Gloria Goodale breaks the news to their readers that people actually get paid money to play video games competitively.

She even warns readers not to snicker, seeing that ESPN broadcasts the even less athletic pro poker tourneys. It doesn't take long for the article to enter familiar territory, pinning the hopes of pro gaming on Johnathan "Fatal1ty" Wendel, who wraps up the shortish story with this doozie of a quote:

"It's the same way with the big rock-'n'-roll stars," he says. "You think it's all glitz and glamour, but it's a lot of time on the road, away from your family, sleeping in strange places. It's fun for now, but it's also a lot of work." But, he adds with a sly smile, "nobody can say video games are a waste of time anymore. I'm living proof of that."

Sly smile? Yikes!

While I understand this was meant to be more of a gee-whiz article, it would have been nice to really dig into the world of pro-gaming and dredge up some sort of conclusion about the likelihood of its success. What about DISH Network's pro-gaming efforts?

Video-gaming strives for respect. Is it a sport?