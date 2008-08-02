Square Enix announced at its Private Party in Shinjuku today that both Final Fantasy Agito XIII and The 3rd Birthday will be released on the PSP. The two were previously announced for release only on mobile phones. Square Enix did not provide a date for Final Fantasy Agito XIII, but pegged the not-quite-a-sequel to Parasite Eve II for a 2009 release. The 3rd Birthday is said to follow the adventures of series protagonist Aya Brea but play differently from previous Parasite Eve titles.
Final Fantasy Agito XIII, Parasite Eve 'Sequel' Are PSP Bound
