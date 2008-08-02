Final Fantasy XIII PS3 Demo Due March 09, Coming To Advent Children Complete

Square Enix announced at the DKΣ3713 event in Japan today that the Blu-ray re-release of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children would come with a playable demo version of Final Fantasy XIII for the PlayStation 3, according to reports from Famitsu. The disc will also ship with new videos of Final Fantasy Versus XIII and Final Fantasy Agito XIII.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete will ship in Japan at some point in March 2009.

